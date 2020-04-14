Metro News

Children Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally Bombs’ Borno Village

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A new report has it that at least 17 people have been killed after a Fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian  Air Force bombed Sakotoku village in Damboa local government area of Borno state.

According to TheCable who spoke with residents of the village, women, and children who were said to be playing under mango trees were amongst those killed.

Military sources said the air force had been informed that Boko Haram insurgents were gathering around the village on Thursday afternoon.

Read Also: Boko Haram: Buratai Relocates To North East

A source claimed that the supposed target was an area in Korongilum, a neighboring village 12 kilometers away from where suspected Boko Haram insurgents had gathered earlier.

“We don’t know if they didn’t communicate well with the land troops as the air force jet fired that bomb on the village,” one of the sources said.

“Seventeen people were killed, mostly women and their children playing under mango trees. Many were also injured and have been taken to the 25 army brigade in Damboa, and those with critical injuries were taken to Maiduguri.”

Some of the villagers whose houses were destroyed have found their way to Damboa.

Ibikunle Daramola, NAF spokesperson, speaking on the issue said: “It’s a matter of operation” and the defence headquarters would be in a better position to speak on the matter.”

