Chinese Medical Team Arrives In Nigeria

A 15-man medical delegation from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire revealed that Nigeria was expecting a delegation of medical professionals from China.

Also Read: Coronavirus: We Are Expecting Medical Team From China – FG

Since the announcement by the Minister of Health, there have been mixed reactions across the country, with some Nigerians warning the government against bringing in people from China.

In a new development, on Wednesday afternoon, the team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircraft.