Chioma Celebrates Davido’s Sister With A Heartfelt Message On Her Birthday

Singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has taken to social media to celebrate her sister-in-law, Coco Adeleke on her birthday.

Ashley Coco Adeleke, who is the elder sister to Davido, turned a year older on Sunday and Chioma penned a heartfelt message to mark the special day.

The chef wrote;

“Happy birthday to my sweet sister, thank you for all you do and thank you for never getting tired of my long talks 😂. Love you so much @coco_of_lyfe 🥰”

See the full post below: