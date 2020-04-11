Chioma Reacts As Davido Reveals Their Son Finally Said ‘Dada’

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to tell his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland that their son, Ifeanyi finally said his first word which is ‘Dada’.

The singer shared a video of his son talking in the background with the words;

“Said dada first haha I won @thechechi”

The Nigerian chef, Chioma, who has quarantined since she tested positive for coronavirus, reposted the adorable video on her social media page with an emoji.

The singer has been bonding with his son during this lockdown period.

Watch the video below: