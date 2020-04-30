Chioma Reunites With Davido After Testing Negative For Coronavirus (Video)

Chioma Avril Rowland has been reunited with her baby daddy and fiancé, Davido after weeks of being quarantined to heal from the novel coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer announced on March 27 that the chef had tested positive to the disease after visiting London earlier that month.

Taking to Instagram, Davido shared a photo of his fiancée to mark her 25th birthday and he penned a heartfelt message to her.

The singer also shared a couple of videos of himself and other DMW crew members having fun while celebrating Chioma’s birthday.

Watch the video below: