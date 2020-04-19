Chioma Reveals Characteristics Of Happy People

Chioma, fiance to popular singer, Davido whose real name is David Adeleke has taken to her official Instagram page to highlight what she describes as the characteristics of happy people.

The popular figure who is currently battling the novel coronavirus highlighted the characteristics as stated thus:

She wrote:

Happy people

– Don’t show off

– Talk less

– Learn daily

– Help others

– Ignore bullshit

– Live longer

The beautiful mother of one has been off the social media scene since she tested positive for the deadly disease.