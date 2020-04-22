Comedian AY Has A Message For Social Media Critics (Photo)

Popular Nigerian comedian AY has urged social media critics to partake in social responsibilities to lessen the burden placed on celebrities.

Ayo said that well-meaning Nigerians can also contribute rather than criticize the efforts of those who try to cushion the lockdown effects on deserving people.

Sharing on Twitter, AY pointed out critics should take responsibilities or keep their opinions to themselves.

RED ALSO – Comedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery (Photo)

He wrote on Twitter; ”Those of you who contribute nothing but criticize the efforts of others who provide necessary or little support to cushion the lockdown effects on Nigerians in need, should take matters into your own hands and volunteer to do something or keep your stupid opinions to yourselves”.

See Post Here: