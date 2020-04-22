Comedian AY Speaks On Challenges Celebrities Face When Giving To Charity

AY Comedian has revealed the challenges faced by celebrities who give out to charity.

According to him, celebrities who don’t publicize their act of kindness are often referred to as stingy.

In his words;

He wrote: “The major problem we have concerning the act of giving in Nigeria, are people who lace good thoughts with insults to the detriment of the givers. When celebrities give to people in need without letting you know anything about it, you say to them “All you Yeyebrities are busy posting pictures of your houses when your mates are doing a lot to help people who are hungry out there”.

When we respond by letting you know how we have been doing a whole lot to help, some of you ask for proofs by saying ” Please don’t come here and tell us how you’ve been helping people with what we can’t see or confirm”. When we now give and let you in our business, you come to us again and call it ‘showoff’’.