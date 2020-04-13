Comedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery (Photo)

Mabel, wife to popular Nigerian comedian, AY, has shared her opinion on cosmetic surgery.

According to Mabel, she sees nothing wrong with the idea of getting body enhancements and would do it ‘eventually’ with pride.

Sharing on Twitter, Mabel pointed out that she has had enough of people talking down on ladies who have gone under the knife.

READ ALSO – See How Comedian AY Makun Is Celebrating His Wife’s Birthday

Mabel then pointed out that we need to start appreciating the wisdom God has given to doctors as she pointed out that if she would get work done on her, she’d do it with pride.

See Her Post Here:

