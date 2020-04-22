Comedienne Helen Paul And Husband Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Comedienne and actress Helen Paul and her husband are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.,

Helen Paul took to her IG page to share a beautiful photo of herself with her husband and penned a sweet message alongside.

She wrote;

”I remember begging to snap this picture o. Hubby for life

I will post plenty again when we are celebrating 15 in Jesus name”

In another post she wrote;

”My Best Friend. Happy Anniversary to us. 10 years + and still counting.”

Big congratulations to the couple on their anniversary.