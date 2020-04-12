Entertainment

Comparison Between Me And My Heroes Are Unnecessary, Says Rema

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Nigerian singer, Rema has cautioned that the comparison between himself and his heroes of Afrobeat are unnecessary.

Read AlsoRema Is Bigger Than Drake, He Will Revive Beyonce’s Career — Kemi Olunloyo

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that afrobeat should rather be celebrated for how popular it has become.

“My win is YOUR win, Afrobeat is a movement & we need all the support we can get. The comparisons between me & my heroes are unnecessary, let’s stop bringing down our own. Let’s celebrate where Afrobeat is at today and focus on where it will be tomorrow, God bless you all.”

