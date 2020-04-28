Continue Social Distancing From People That Drain Your Energy, Adekunle Gold Tells Fans

By
Valerie Oke
-
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold has advised his fans that they need to continue social distancing from a certain category of people after the pandemic.

He gave the category of the people as ‘people who drain energy.’

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 28th April.

He said, “When this is all done, Remember to continue social distancing from people that drain your energy.”

