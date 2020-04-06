Coronavirus: 140 Lebanese Evacuated Out Of Nigeria

Following the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government has evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Tribune reports that were flown out of the Lagos airport by Middle East Airlines (MEA) after undergoing series of screening.

The aircraft which flew into the country under a humanitarian arrangement, departed the country on Sunday evening, April 5.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: UITH Reacts To Death Of UK Returnee Who Concealed Travel History

Also, earlier today, 37 Egyptians were evacuated out of the country through the Sam Mbakwe International airport as foreign nationals are returning to their country.