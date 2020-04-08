Coronavirus: 27 Persons Quarantined In Niger

The Niger State Government has revealed that 27 persons have been quarantined in the State after a man suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 arrived Mashegu Local Government Area from Lagos.

According to reports, residents of Makira village in the local government raised alarm on Monday when they noticed the man who was exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi while giving an update on the event, revealed that the man tried to escape through a van carrying 26 other passengers.

He noted that the passengers had to be quarantined alongside the key suspect because they had come in contact with him.

The Commissioner of Health said samples have been collected from them and taken to Abuja for testing.