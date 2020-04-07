Coronavirus: 51 Recovered Patients In South Korea Test Positive Again

South Korean Health chiefs believe that Coronavirus may lay dormant in cells of the human body and reactivate later after it has been cured as Fifty-one recovered coronavirus patients in South Korea tested positive again days after being released.

The patients – from the country’s worst-hit city, Daegu – were put in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus, then tested positive again days being released, Daily Mail reports.

Similar cases has also been recorded in China.

According to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), patients – from the country’s worst-hit city, Daegu – were put in quarantine and the virus was likely ‘reactivated’, rather than patients becoming re-infected.

According to the KCDC, for unknown reasons the viral particles can be reactivated after the patients have been cured- but US Viral experts say there is no evidence to prove that the virus acts in this way as monkeys have actually shown the opposite when studied.