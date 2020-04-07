CoronavirusGeneral NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: 51 Recovered Patients In South Korea Test Positive Again

By Michael Isaac

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London...
Michael Isaac

South Korean Health chiefs believe that Coronavirus may lay dormant in cells of the human body and reactivate later after it has been cured as Fifty-one recovered coronavirus patients in South Korea tested positive again days after being released.

The patients – from the country’s worst-hit city, Daegu – were put in quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus, then tested positive again days being released, Daily Mail reports.

Similar cases has also been recorded in China.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: 14% Recovered Patients In China Test Positive Again

According to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), patients – from the country’s worst-hit city, Daegu – were put in quarantine and the virus was likely ‘reactivated’, rather than patients becoming re-infected.

According to the KCDC, for unknown reasons the viral particles can be reactivated after the patients have been cured- but US Viral experts say there is no evidence to prove that the virus acts in this way as monkeys have actually shown the opposite when studied.

