Coronavirus: Akeredolu Grants Permission For Church Easter Service

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ondo state government has granted permission to churches in the state to hold Easter celebration services on Sunday, April 12, despite the total ban on public gatherings in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by the chairman of the Ondo chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend John Oladapo, pointed out that all churches would adhere strictly to all precautionary measures to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Oladapo said part of the conditions include washing of hands with soap and water by worshippers, use of hand sanitizers, limiting services to 20 people in a small church building, 50 persons in a medium-size while big and cathedrals must maintain 3 congregants on a pew.

The CAN chairman said the Easter services would hold between 7 am and 12noon on Sunday and warned against posting the church services on social media.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner of information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the state government graciously granted permission because Easter Sunday, is one of the most important annual celebrations of the church.

