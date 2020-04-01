LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has revealed that an American infected with the deadly coronavirus has been evacuated to the US.

Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi
Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi

The Health Commissioner disclosed this in a statement shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Abayomi tweeted;

“The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82.

Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

See the tweet below:

Abayomi’s tweet
Abayomi’s tweet

Previous articleTiwa Savage Shares Her Risqué Photos On Instagram
Next articleI Am Ready To Drink The Water Toke Makinwa Bathe With Because Of Love – Nollywood Actor
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Delta

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, said three suspected cases of Coronavirus tested negative.Recall that Okowa had made it known on...
Read more

COVID-19: FG To Test 1,500 Nigerians Daily – NCDC

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it intends to test between 1,000 to 1,500 people daily for coronavirus before the end of...
Read more

Why People Complain About Lagos Isolation Centre: Prof Abayomi

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, has explained why Nigerians complain about the medical attention provided at isolation centres.A man, who identified himself as...
Read more

Bauchi Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it has confirmed a third positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the state.This was made known by the...
Read more
- Advertisement -