Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has revealed that an American infected with the deadly coronavirus has been evacuated to the US.

The Health Commissioner disclosed this in a statement shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Abayomi tweeted;

“The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82.

Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

