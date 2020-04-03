Entertainment

Coronavirus An Act Of God – Actress Susan Peters

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Actress Susan Peters is of the opinion that oronavirus was caused by God so he could stop people from worshipping sports, celebrities, money and others.

Accordingly to Susan Peters;

Read Also: Susan Peters Denies Saying Women Should Be Allowed To Marry Two Husbands

”In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.

God said, “You want to worship athletes, I will shut down stadiums and arenas. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down every venue. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.

‘You want to worship your own bodies, I’ll close down all the gyms. You want to worship your own intellect and pat yourself on the back with a graduation, I’ll close down your schools. You want to place your trust in your friends and not in Me, I’ll make sure you can’t even meet with them physically. You don’t want to seek my face and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters….JESUS!!! Start the revival in your home……Spread the Love of Jesus. Amen!”.

