Coronavirus: Buhari Approves Recruitment Of 774,000 Nigerians

By Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians on a Special Public Works programme in the country to help reduce the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced this at a press conference on fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in Abuja.

Also Read: Buhari Orders Distribution Of 150 Trucks Of Rice To Nigerians

She disclosed that 1,000 people would be recruited from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

Ahmed explained that N60 billion had been earmarked from the COVID-19 crisis intervention fund as allowances and operational costs for the initiative.

