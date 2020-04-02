Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats as meat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation was yesterday passed by lawmakers in Shenzhen, a city of around 13 million people, and will take effect on May 1, according to a government notice.

The news comes after China banned all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice that scientists believe is responsible for the deadly virus infecting and killing people globally.

The officials described the new regulation as the ‘universal civilization requirement for a modern society’ and said the aim is to ‘further satisfy the daily needs of the people’.

According to the document, nine types of livestock are suitable for people to eat. They are pigs, cows, sheep, donkeys, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese and pigeons.

Residents are also allowed to dine on aquatic animals permitted by law.

In China, coronavirus has claimed 3,312 lives and infected more than 81,500 people since the outbreak started in Wuhan.