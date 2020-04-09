LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Chinese Doctors Can’t Attend To Our Patients – NMA, NARD

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) have announced that they won’t be allowing the Chinese doctors who just arrived in the country to help in the fight against coronavirus, to touch any of their patients.

According to the associations, it will be unethical and illegal to allow the 15-man Chinese medical team who have specialities in infectious disease, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology to touch or attend to any of their patients.

President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile told The Nation:

“Our stand has not changed and we still insist that there is nothing that they (Chinese) want to offer that can improve what we have on ground.

“There are so many things that we need to put into consideration because it is a war affecting ordinary Nigerians, and sometimes you look at the risk and benefits.

“Our members will look at what is on ground; if we are doing what we are doing and they (Chinese) do not interfere with us, we will continue doing what we are doing for Nigerians.

“We cannot now precipitously make a decision. We are an Association that is bounded by ethics, and rules. In a very short while, you will hear our decision”

READ ALSO – Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria: Melaye Warns Buhari

President of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) Dr. Sokomba Aliyu also said:

“The representatives of the government had stated some days back that the Chinese experts are coming to donate some personal protective equipment – ventilators etc. for us. We do not have anything against people coming to make donations. They also stated that they are coming to install those ventilators they brought with them, which again we do not have problems with.

“But we have categorically stated that the Chinese can’t attend to any Nigerian for whatever reason because this is unethical and illegal. The Chinese do not have the license to practice in Nigeria. And we do not need their hands as we are not overwhelmed and can take care of our patients.

“So far, they have also stated that they are not coming to attend to patients, so we cannot say categorically if their words are anything to go by. While they have gone ahead to welcome the Chinese, we are hopeful that the Chinese will have nothing to do with our patients because if they proceed to involve the Chinese in the management of our patients, we will just leave the patients for the Chinese to continue managing.

“As it is now, we are going to be watchful and wait for them to see how far they are engaging the Chinese, and to what extent they are going to be managing our patients.

“If they proceed to get them to do whatever it is with our patients, then, we will just let them have the patients and whatever comes out of it will be squarely traceable to the Chinese involvement in the management of our patients”.

