Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.

The Chinese medical team will be in the country despite opposition from many Nigerians including the Nigerian Medical Association.

The team will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via a chattered Air Peace aircraft.

The Chinese team comprise of experts in infectious diseases, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology.

They are expected to arrive with their drugs, and equipment to carry out COVID-19 tests on the staff of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in the country.

The Executive Director, CCECC, Mr Jacques Liao, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, that the medical team would be coming with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.

Liao stated that “the primary purpose of the team is to provide CECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare.”

He added, “All members of the working team have tested negative for COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by spending 14 days in quarantine.

Read Also: COVID-19: Chinese Doctors Will Be Quarantined On Arrival – Gbajabiamila

“The primary purpose of the team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary health care assistance. They are also coming with adequate personal protective equipment and medical items for the employees.”

The director explained that under the directive of the Embassy of China in Nigeria and in response to the Federal Government’s request, the team may also share with their Nigerian counterparts effective methods on COVID-19 containment.

Liao explained that in keeping with CCECC’s corporate value, ‘stride with Nigeria,’ the firm would be participating in the construction of two COVID-19 response facilities in the Federal Capital Territory for free.

