Coronavirus: Couple Name Their Newborn Twins, Corona And Covid

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

As Coronavirus continues to ravage the world, a couple in India has named their newborn twins Corona and COVID, to remind them of the pandemic era.

According to Metro UK, the couple from the Indian city of Raipur decided to name their boy Covid and their girl Corona.

According to the 27-year-old mother, while speaking with PTI news agency, Corona and Covid will be their names for now, but that they might change them later.

“When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she said.

Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names.

India, with a population of almost 1.4 billion people, so far has 2,567 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 deaths and the country is on a nationwide lockdown.

