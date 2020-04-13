Sports

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Drogba, who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country and won the Champions League with the English club during his playing career, has proposed the use of the Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan.

“We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism,” the head of the city’s regional council Vincent Toh Bi said.

The centre located in the Attecoube district is not yet in a working state but can be used in a period of crisis.

READ ALSO – ‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

“It’s up to the state to validate it and make it functional,” the director of Drogba’ foundation, who runs the unit, Mariam Breka said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, four people have died and 533 cases have been registered in Ivory Coast.

Previous articleNigerians Begs Cynthia Morgan To Return To Music Scene
Next articleBurna Boy Speaks On Lockdown With American Rapper, Diddy (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the Coronavirus.According to Pro Wrestling Sheet,...
Read more

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo over a month since he...
Read more

Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday...
Read more

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

Sports Verity Awala - 0
Gianni Infantino FIFA president, says “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing body would be able to...
Read more
- Advertisement -