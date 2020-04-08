General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Cases

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to keep in check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision was made following intense consultations with the opposition politicians.

“Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution,” The prime minister said.

“This decision is not one that we decide for today’s generation. We’re taking it for our kids too. It is not only what we take in Ethiopia today, it is a decision that we will also decide on tomorrow,” he added.

READ ALSO – FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

The move came as Ethiopia recorded rapid increase coronavirus cases from 44 to 52 in a single day on Tuesday, April 7.

