Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back into the country following the coronavirus rampaging countries.

According to a statement obtained by the Nations, from Abike Dabiri, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the financial implication of the evacuation would be borne by the willing Nigerians who would also be placed in compulsory isolation on returning into the country.

She said:

“The interested Nigerians are advised to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, which will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“To this end, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into this Federal Government gesture by providing information to the mission in their respective host countries,” it said.