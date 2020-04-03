National News

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back into the country following the coronavirus rampaging countries.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: We Are Expecting Medical Team From China – FG

According to a statement obtained by the Nations, from Abike Dabiri, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,  the financial implication of the evacuation would be borne by the willing Nigerians who would also be placed in compulsory isolation on returning into the country.

She said:

“The interested Nigerians are advised to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, which will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“To this end, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into this Federal Government gesture by providing information to the mission in their respective host countries,” it said.

Previous article‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments
Next articleCOVID-19: Bishop Oyedepo Donates Relief Materials To NCDC
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Ending Lockdown

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not...
Read more

COVID-19: Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

National News Verity Awala - 0
Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria.Speculations had started to...
Read more
- Advertisement -