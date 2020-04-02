National News

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.According...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor,...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the...
Read more
Michael Isaac

COVID-19
Sadiya Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is paying N20,000 each to 5,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory, to help them cope with the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic might bring.

Sadiya who disclosed that the initiative was under the ministry’s Conditional Cash Transfer program, added that the N20,000 given to each of the beneficiaries covers a period of four months and was in line with President Buhari’s directive.

She revealed that beneficiaries are entitled to N5,000 every month.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Minister who addressed newsmen after disbursing money to some households in Kwali Area Council of Abuja said over one million Nigerians located in 34 states will be benefitting from the initiative.

Speaking, Sadiya said: “The CCT is for poor and vulnerable households in the country. Beneficiaries are entitled to N5,000 every month. Today’s payment of N20,000 to each beneficiary is for four months. It is going to happen all over the country, but we are starting with FCT, Lagos, and Ogun. These are the frontline states. Other states will follow.”

Previous articleI Took A Break From Music Industry To Go Find Money: Samklef
Next articleAY Comedian Explains Difference Between Self-Isolation And Self-Quarantine
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has reeled out...
Read more

Coronavirus: JAMB Donates 3 Ventilators To FG

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital,...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 2nd April 2020.Here are the major headlines.I Didn't Donate N1bn To Fight Coronavirus -...
Read more

I Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did not donate N1billion for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -