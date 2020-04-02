Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is paying N20,000 each to 5,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory, to help them cope with the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic might bring.

Sadiya who disclosed that the initiative was under the ministry’s Conditional Cash Transfer program, added that the N20,000 given to each of the beneficiaries covers a period of four months and was in line with President Buhari’s directive.

She revealed that beneficiaries are entitled to N5,000 every month.

The Minister who addressed newsmen after disbursing money to some households in Kwali Area Council of Abuja said over one million Nigerians located in 34 states will be benefitting from the initiative.

Speaking, Sadiya said: “The CCT is for poor and vulnerable households in the country. Beneficiaries are entitled to N5,000 every month. Today’s payment of N20,000 to each beneficiary is for four months. It is going to happen all over the country, but we are starting with FCT, Lagos, and Ogun. These are the frontline states. Other states will follow.”