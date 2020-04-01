Coronavirus: Ganduje Monitors Border Closure Enforcement, Orders Arrest Of Defaulters

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has swung into action to ensure compliance with the lockdown order issued some days ago.

Recall that last week, the Governor ordered the closure of all borders entering into Kano State in order to prevent Coronavirus from entering the State.

On Tuesday, the Governor went out to inspect Kano borders. During the process, a truckload of people from Madalla in Abuja, en route Kano was intercepted by him.

As a result of contravention to the closure of Kano borders, the Governor promised that the truck driver would be escorted to the nearest police station for the law to take its cause.