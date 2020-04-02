National News

Coronavirus: Germany Pledges €5.5M To Nigeria Humanitarian Fund

By Olayemi Oladotun

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, says the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria.

Buhari and Merkel
Buhari and Merkel

The donation follows the growing number of coronavirus cases in Africa’s most populous which has infected over 170 people with two deaths as of April 2, 2020.

Also Read: COVID-19: NCDC Releases Updated List Of State Emergency Numbers For Citizens

The Mission expressed that the donation by Germany would help vulnerable persons in Nigeria have access to potable water, food and shelter amidst the crisis.

UNOCHA Nigeria tweeted:

Just In: #Germany pledges €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund.

It’s more critical than ever for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food & shelter.

This will enable partners to continue delivering life-saving aid amidst COVID-19.

Dankeschon Deutschland 🇩🇪

