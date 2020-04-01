Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public gatherings in the state.

The governor gave the directives while addressing the people of the state on the update of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the directive to close down markets and shops in the state takes effect from 11pm on 1st of April 2020.

The speech of the governor was read by his deputy, Haruna Manu, at government house on Tuesday.

He also cautioned against panic buying and hoarding of commodities.

He also reiterated that any gathering should not have more than 20 people.