Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Closure Plateau Borders

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has ordered the closure of all entry and exit points in the state as preventive measures against Coronavirus intensifies.

Secretary to the state government, Professor Danladi Atu revealed this latest development at a briefing on actions in response to the ravaging COVID-19.

Also Read: Toyin Abraham Shares Video Made By COVID-19 Patients In Lagos Isolation Center

He expressed that there will be no exit or entrance into the state except those on essential services that are to be cleared by security agencies and preliminary test by health workers.

The closure of all border entry points into the state will take effect from Thursday 2nd of April 2020.

