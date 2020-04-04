CoronavirusEntertainment

'Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play' – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has shared an emotional message about the dangers that come with coronavirus.

The ace actress in the video implored everyone to stay safe because coronavirus has not come to play with anyone.

Read Also: Sola Sobowale Speaks On Motherhood, 20 Year Nollywood Career (Video)

In the video, the 56-year-old spoke in Yoruba language and captioned the post saying;

“Dear Nigerians, this dark cloud of COVID-19 has covered our nation over the last few weeks. It has been a tough time for me and you.

“I have been praying for our nation. I have chosen to speak in my native tongue, for you to know the urgency that has been placed in my heart.

“I want this to travel to our mothers and fathers, our friends and sisters and brothers. Let’s play our part. I love you all, God will send us a rainbow soon.”

