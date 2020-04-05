Entertainment

Coronavirus Is A Respecter Of No Man – Mercy Aigbe

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 5th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Missing Osun Coronavirus...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.DailyMail UK reports that the Cebrian Gervas family...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500bn Intervention Fund

Following move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, like many others, is sure bored due to the stay at home order imposed by the FG to fight COVID 19 in the country.

The mom of two, who gave an update about her life a few days ago, has again taken to IG to speak on the disease.

According to Mercy, the virus is no respecter of anyone, rich or poor.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Mercy Aigbe Gives Update On Self-Isolating

”This Corona Virus is the great equalizer, it doesn’t know the rich or the poor! The young or old! The fat or skinny! The beautiful or ugly! The white or black! … etc , cos truth is we are all in this together and all equal before God!… Father lord pls take away this plague, heal our lands oh lord 🙏 #stayhomestaysafe

Previous articleI Make Close To N60million In A Year – Bobrisky
Next articleCOVID 19: Daddy Freeze Reacts To French Doctor’s Suggestion Of Testing Drugs In Africa
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID 19: Daddy Freeze Reacts To French Doctor’s Suggestion Of Testing Drugs In Africa

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of the French doctor who suggested that the COVID 19 drug be tested in Africa.News...
Read more

I Make Close To N60million In A Year – Bobrisky

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Popular cross-dresser Bobrisky has revealed just how much she makes in a year.In an IG live session with Ubi Franklin, Bob stated that in...
Read more

Actress Doris Simeon Reveals First Question She Asked Her Ex-Husband

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Doris Simeon is today celebrating her son who turns 12.The actress welcomed her son with then-husband Daniel Ademinokan, who is now with...
Read more

Juliet Ibrahim Must Let Go Of Her Past If She Wants Divine Marriage – Maduagwu

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, has taken to his IG page to pen a lengthy piece about another celebrity, this time it...
Read more
- Advertisement -