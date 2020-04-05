Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, like many others, is sure bored due to the stay at home order imposed by the FG to fight COVID 19 in the country.

The mom of two, who gave an update about her life a few days ago, has again taken to IG to speak on the disease.

According to Mercy, the virus is no respecter of anyone, rich or poor.

”This Corona Virus is the great equalizer, it doesn’t know the rich or the poor! The young or old! The fat or skinny! The beautiful or ugly! The white or black! … etc , cos truth is we are all in this together and all equal before God!… Father lord pls take away this plague, heal our lands oh lord 🙏 #stayhomestaysafe”