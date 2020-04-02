Coronavirus: JAMB Donates 3 Ventilators To FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital, Abuja.

The board also urged all prospective tertiary institutions intakes, students, parents and, the entire country to support the government by adhering to every instruction in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement issued by Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Public Affaires, it said “the Board appreciates the support and donations from corporate bodies and individuals towards complementing government’s efforts aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic as well as treating those already infected with the virus.”

“In the Board’s own little way of ensuring that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends, the Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital, in preparation for any eventuality.”

“This proactiveness was borne out of the Board’s desire to plan in line with the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian succumbed to the virus. ”

“The donation of these ventilators which cost several millions is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja. However, this gesture was in addition to the several other interventions aimed at aiding the fight against the virus.”

“The Board will continue to support the fight against the pandemic within its limited means and by so doing, protect our teeming candidates who are the hopes of tomorrow.”