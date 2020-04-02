National News

Coronavirus: JAMB Donates 3 Ventilators To FG

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.According...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor,...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital, Abuja.

The board also urged all prospective tertiary institutions intakes, students, parents and, the entire country to support the government by adhering to every instruction in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement issued by Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Public Affaires, it said “the Board appreciates the support and donations from corporate bodies and individuals towards complementing government’s efforts aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic as well as treating those already infected with the virus.”

“In the Board’s own little way of ensuring that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends, the Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital, in preparation for any eventuality.”

Read Also: Russian President In Isolation After Shaking Hands With Doctor Who Has Covid-19

“This proactiveness was borne out of the Board’s desire to plan in line with the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian succumbed to the virus. ”

“The donation of these ventilators which cost several millions is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja. However, this gesture was in addition to the several other interventions aimed at aiding the fight against the virus.”

“The Board will continue to support the fight against the pandemic within its limited means and by so doing, protect our teeming candidates who are the hopes of tomorrow.”

 

Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd April 2020
Next articleIkeja Electric Suspends Disconnection During Lockdown Period
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has reeled out...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is paying N20,000 each to 5,000...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 2nd April 2020.Here are the major headlines.I Didn't Donate N1bn To Fight Coronavirus -...
Read more

I Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did not donate N1billion for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -