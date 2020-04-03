Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Jigawa Governor Converts Hotel, NYSC Camp To Isolation Centre

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Why Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

The federal government of Nigeria has attributed the geometric rise in the case of novel coronavirus in the country...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Donald Trump Takes Second Coronavirus Test

The United States, US, President, Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he has taken a second test for Coronavirus.The...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigeria Faced With Unprecedented Economic Challenge – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has conceded that the country is currently ladened with economic woes that have never been...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

SGF: Nothing FG Can Do About Businesses Using COVID-19 To Exploit Nigerians

The secretary to the government (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that the federal government of Nigeria is powerless against...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 In Nigeria As Coronavirus Cases Ups

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Yakubu Gowon NYSC orientation camp and a three-Star Hotel in Jigawa State has been converted into isolation centers for coronavirus suspected cases.

This was stated by Governor Muhammad Badaru while inspecting the newly established isolation center in Dutse metropolis.

Also Read: COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation

He described it as parts of efforts to curb the spread of the virus, and better manage cases.

The state government had established a well equipped 20-bed-capacity isolation centre with trained manpower.

He said the state NYSC orientation camp and the three-star Hotel were also reserved to serve as isolation center for COVID-19 suspected cases.

Previous articleNever Marry A Lady You Haven’t Seen Without Makeup – Omokri
Next articleDonald Trump Takes Second Coronavirus Test
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -