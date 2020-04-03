Coronavirus: Jigawa Governor Converts Hotel, NYSC Camp To Isolation Centre

The Yakubu Gowon NYSC orientation camp and a three-Star Hotel in Jigawa State has been converted into isolation centers for coronavirus suspected cases.

This was stated by Governor Muhammad Badaru while inspecting the newly established isolation center in Dutse metropolis.

He described it as parts of efforts to curb the spread of the virus, and better manage cases.

The state government had established a well equipped 20-bed-capacity isolation centre with trained manpower.

He said the state NYSC orientation camp and the three-star Hotel were also reserved to serve as isolation center for COVID-19 suspected cases.