Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Presidential taskforce on Coronavirus announced that all markets in states where a lockdown was imposed (Lagos, FCT and Ogun) will be allowed to open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.

Also Read: Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

The National Co-ordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, revealed this new development on Wednesday during a briefing by members of the task force.

“For markets, only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm,” he said.

“Meanwhile, for supermarkets and food stores, their opening hours must be between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm and all owners and managers have been warned to screen staff and customers before entry,” he said.

