Coronavirus: Lami Philips Writes On COVID-19 Pandemic

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Lami Phillips, Nigerian singer, and songwriter has shared a lengthy message with her followers on Instagram.

The singer is hoping that her fans and followers learn something in this coronavirus season.

While many are badly affected by the coronavirus, Lami believes it’s a good time to be alive.

She urged everyone to reconnect with their loved ones and their creator, not overlooking prayers as well.

READ ALSO – 'Being Married Or Having Kids Is Not An Achievement' – Singer Lami Philips

Lami said in part: “Do we even get it? Do we get that the whole world is on PAUSE? It is an interesting time to be alive. I pray whatever we (as a collective ) are supposed to LEARN from this will be truly learnt and sustained in our daily walk with God and each other.”

See Her Post Here:

Lami Philips
Lami’s Post

