Coronavirus: Lami Philips Writes On COVID-19 Pandemic

Lami Phillips, Nigerian singer, and songwriter has shared a lengthy message with her followers on Instagram.

The singer is hoping that her fans and followers learn something in this coronavirus season.

While many are badly affected by the coronavirus, Lami believes it’s a good time to be alive.

She urged everyone to reconnect with their loved ones and their creator, not overlooking prayers as well.

Lami said in part: “Do we even get it? Do we get that the whole world is on PAUSE? It is an interesting time to be alive. I pray whatever we (as a collective ) are supposed to LEARN from this will be truly learnt and sustained in our daily walk with God and each other.”

