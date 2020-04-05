National News

Coronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor made the comment on Saturday during a briefing with journalists. He said a decision would be arrived at depending on how things unfold in the coming days.

Recall also that minister for information and tourism, Lai Mohammed had also hinted a possible extension of the lockdown.

Security Agencies Shouldn't Use Lockdown To Violate Human Rights – Shehu Sani Warns

The governor, speaking, said: “If there’s a need to extend the lockdown, I will. We got one discharged patient today. We are going to sit down with the committee that is working on the community markets and see if we can announce more next week. There’s been no backlash on the handling of people by the security operatives so far. I always tell them to wear a human face.”

There are so far 209 confirmed Coronavirus cases and four recorded deaths in Nigeria.

