Coronavirus Lockdown Is Letting Us Understand How Animals Feel In The Zoo – Inwang

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

 

Moses Inwang
Moses Inwang

Filmmaker Moses Inwang has taken to social media to share some of the important lessons he has learned since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Moses listed out 23 ways the virus has affected us all.

In his words;

Verified

Few important lessons learnt in the past few days: 1. United States is no longer the world’s leading country.
2. China won the 3rd World War without firing a missile and no one could handle it.
3. Europeans are not as educated as they appear.
4. We can survive vacations without trips to Europe and USA.
5. Rich people are in fact less immune to diseases than the poor.
6. Human beings are opportunistic and despicable no matter their socioeconomic position when prices are rising.
7. No Pastor, Rabai, Mullah, Alfa or Pandit saved patients. Doctors and healthcare workers did.
8. Human beings are the real viruses on the planet.
9. We sure can spend Billions of Dollars on the poor without red- tapism.
10. Health professionals are worth more than sports’ persons and entertainers.
11. Oil is worthless in a society without consumption.
12. How animals feel in the zoo.
13. The planet regenerates quickly without humans at play.
14. Majority of people can work from home.
15. We and the kids can survive without junk food.
16. Prisoners in jail for petty crimes can be released.
17. Living a hygienic life is not difficult.
18. Only women should not know how to cook.
19. There are a lot of good people in the World.
20. If you build more schools and make them free, you will have to construct less hospitals and probably prisons.
21.Media is just manipulative and opportunistic.
22. Fame, wealth and position are vanity.
23. Health is indeed wealth.”

