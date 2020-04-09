National News

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the enforcement of the orders.

Adamu gave the directive in a statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

The police boss stressed that the restriction orders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country – were still effective.

He called on religious leaders in the states and the FCT, as well as other states affected by the restriction orders to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies, urging them to use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship programmes in the confines of their homes.

Adamu explained that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

 

