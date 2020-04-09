Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the enforcement of the orders.

Adamu gave the directive in a statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday.

The police boss stressed that the restriction orders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country – were still effective.

He called on religious leaders in the states and the FCT, as well as other states affected by the restriction orders to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies, urging them to use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship programmes in the confines of their homes.

Adamu explained that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 9, 2020

to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe Prayers and Worship Programs in the confines of their homes. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 9, 2020

The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 9, 2020