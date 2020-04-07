Coronavirus: Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee Returns To Work As Doctor

Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has dropped her crown and return to work as a doctor during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 24-year-old took a career break as a junior doctor after competing in the Miss World pageant in December 2019.

Mukherjee told CNN on Monday that she has returned to the United Kingdom to assist her fellow health care workers.

According to Mukherjee, it didn’t feel right for her to continue wearing her Miss England crown, even if she was performing humanitarian work while her colleagues were risking their lives treating coronavirus patients back home.