Entertainment

Coronavirus: Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee Returns To Work As Doctor

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: 75 In Contact With Suspected UITH Case – Kwara Govt

No fewer than 75 persons had contact with the COVID-19 cases in Kwara state as well as the suspected...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why I Don’t Wear Face Mask – NCDC DG

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says he does not wear face mask...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Makinde Expresses Disappointment With FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the federal government of Nigeria's conditional cash transfer scheme.Makinde explained...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has dropped her crown and return to work as a doctor during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 24-year-old took a career break as a junior doctor after competing in the Miss World pageant in December 2019.

Mukherjee told CNN on Monday that she has returned to the United Kingdom to assist her fellow health care workers.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

According to Mukherjee, it didn’t feel right for her to continue wearing her Miss England crown, even if she was performing humanitarian work while her colleagues were risking their lives treating coronavirus patients back home.

Previous articleCOVID-19: UITH Places 28 Medical Staff On Isolation
Next articlePolice Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele’s House Party
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Davido’s Tattoo ‘Missing’ On Tacha’s Chest (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian reality Tv star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha declared the infamous tattoo of singer, Davido ‘missing’ on her chest.This comes after the controversial...
Read more

Lockdown: Nollywood Actor Writes Sanwo-Olu (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has sent out a word to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.The actor, in his post, pointed out...
Read more

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude To Mompha After Receiving Surprise

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to his social media space to express his gratitude to Dubai based big boy, Mompha.Bobrisky...
Read more

Drake Vibes To Rema’s ‘Dumebi’; Hints On Collaborating With Him

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Canadian rapper, Drake held a live session via Instagram on Monday and he played some songs to entertain his fans.A video clip fast circulating...
Read more
- Advertisement -