Coronavirus: My Family Went Through Risk Of Being Infected – El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai was on Monday discharged after he tested negative twice for the coronavirus(COVID-19).

El-Rufai who tested positive to the disease on March 28, said his family was traumatised because feared that they might lose him or get infected.

“I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results,” he announced.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection,” he said.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.”

“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

“It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our COVID-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” the governor added.

“Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal,” he added.