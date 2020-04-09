National News

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.

A picture of a report claiming the agency has spent N1 billion on messaging to Nigerians started going around on social media on Wednesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Reacting to this in a tweet on its official handle, the NCDC admitted that while SMS is part of the COVID-19 response strategy, the agency described the claims as false.

NCDC wrote:

“The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE

“While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria, @MTNNG, @GloWorld.”

