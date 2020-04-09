Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.

A picture of a report claiming the agency has spent N1 billion on messaging to Nigerians started going around on social media on Wednesday.

Reacting to this in a tweet on its official handle, the NCDC admitted that while SMS is part of the COVID-19 response strategy, the agency described the claims as false.

NCDC wrote:

“The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE

“While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by @AirtelNigeria, @MTNNG, @GloWorld.”