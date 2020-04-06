Coronavirus: NCDC, Dettol Disown Funke Akindele Over House Party

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC and Dettol Nigeria, have both reacted after the Lagos state police command arrested actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, for flouting the lockdown order in Lagos state.

Funke and her husband, JJC Skillz had a birthday party at their Amen estate home in Lagos state last night and was attended by quite a number of people which contravenes the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.

She was picked up by men of the Lagos state police command while her husband, singer Naira Marley, has also been asked to come forward for questioning.

Recall that shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began in Lagos, Funke ran a video campaign sponsored by Dettol. In the video, she emphasized on the need for Nigerians to practice proper hygiene such as washing their hands and social distancing.

Shortly after the news of her arrest broke, Dettol Nigeria on its Twitter page to react to the news.

