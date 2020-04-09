Trending

Coronavirus: ‘Nigeria Is In Serious Trouble’ – Deji Adeyanju

By Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out on the coronavirus testing capacity of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The popular activist pointed out that Nigeria is not really testing for Coronavirus.

Also Read: ‘Take Action’ — Deji Adeyanju Challenges Buhari Over Outbreak Of Coronavirus

He made this statement while reacting to the news from NCDC that over 5000 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the country.

In further reaction to the development, Adeyanju expressed that Nigeria is in serious trouble if, with the billions budgeted for the virus, the country has only been able to test 5000 people.

See his tweet below:

