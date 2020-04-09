Coronavirus: Nigerians React To Arrival Of Chinese Doctors

Following the arrival of the Chinese doctors who are supposed to aid in the combat against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Nigerians have taken to social media to give a poor reception of the medical team.
In a new twitter trend, ‘ChinaMustExplain’, Nigerians express their minds on the arrival of the Chinese doctors.
Recall that the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA rejected the move by the federal government to invite Chinese doctor to Nigeria.
See Reactions Here:
Here is another video from China. The China authorities are kicking Nigerians and other blacks out of their houses and seizing their passports. Have you seen this @abikedabiri? #ChinaMustExplain pic.twitter.com/xWvVuVI8uu
— Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) April 8, 2020