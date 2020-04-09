Trending

Coronavirus: Nigerians React To Arrival Of Chinese Doctors

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Following the arrival of the Chinese doctors who are supposed to aid in the combat against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Nigerians have taken to social media to give a poor reception of the medical team.

In a new twitter trend, ‘ChinaMustExplain’, Nigerians express their minds on the arrival of the Chinese doctors.

READ ALSO – Don’t Accept Any Help From China, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari

Recall that the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA rejected the move by the federal government to invite Chinese doctor to Nigeria.

See Reactions Here:

Reactions to Doctors arriving Nigeria

Reactions to Chinese Doctors arriving Nigeria

