Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has reeled out new measures to help prevent the virus into the state.

In a statement released last night, the state governor, Ben Ayade stated that among other things, no resident of the state will be allowed to move around without a face mask.

The directives are set to begin from 12 am on Friday, April 3rd.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

According to the statement, the state-owned garment factory has been mandated to produce face mask en-mass for residents of the state.

The statement reads: “Following the prevalence of coronavirus infections in neighboring states, the Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade on Wednesday issued the following executive orders:

1. Starting from 12am on April 3rd, 2020, no person will be allowed in public without a nose or face mask.

2. The Cross River State Garment Factory is directed to work round the clock to produce masks, while observing industrial safe distancing

3. Government to distribute masks for free to residents of the state

4. The Ministry of Humanitarian and Welfare Services, in conjunction with the state Food Bank, to deliver free food to the vulnerable in the state.

5. All exit and entry routes into the state are now completely shut against all human and vehicular movements.

6. All commissioners, special advisers, chairmen, Director Generals, directors and members of boards and commissions as well as special assistants, are hereby co-opted to assist the COVID-19 task force, in ensuring the enforcement and compliance with the guidelines aimed at keeping the state free of the pandemic.

7. Consequently, all those mentioned above are directed to report at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, to receive their kits and commence full enforcement along with the Nigerian Police, Military, the Homeland Security Services and the Border Patrol Agency.

8. All commissioners from local governments that border our neighbouring states, are directed to retire back home and take charge of enforcement

9. The state power company operating the 23megawatt power plant, is directed to power street lights from 6pm to 6am daily

10. Public spirited individuals and organizations willing to serve as Volunteers to support enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, should register by sending their names and addresses tel no: 08039302693

11. For nose masks, residents should call 08099911011

12. For free food supply, residents should call 08037210284

13. The Cross river state microfinance bank to work for 24 hours.

 

