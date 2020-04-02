National News

Coronavirus: Ondo State Govt Closes Borders

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

World newsVerity Awala - 0

List Of Countries With No Case Of Coronavirus

As several countries of the world battle to contain the coronavirus a pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of people...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Falana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to recall soldiers from enforcing the new stay-at-home order...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ondo State Govt Closes Borders

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Ondo State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Closure Plateau Borders

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has ordered the closure of all entry and exit points in the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

How To Know If You Have Coronavirus, And What To Do

A lot of people may be wondering, if they have coronavirus, however the most certain way to know is...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Ondo State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of all its borders.

The Sunshine State shares border with Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Ogun states.

With this new development, no vehicle coming from those states will be allowed access into Ondo, the only state in the South West that has not recorded a case of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken after observing the possibility of the disease spreading into the state.

This order is scheduled to take effect from Thursday April 2nd by 6:00p.m.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Closure Plateau Borders
Next articleFalana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Falana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to recall soldiers from enforcing the new stay-at-home order on Nigerians.According to the legal...
Read more

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Closure Plateau Borders

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has ordered the closure of all entry and exit points in the state as preventive measures against...
Read more

How To Know If You Have Coronavirus, And What To Do

National News Verity Awala - 0
A lot of people may be wondering, if they have coronavirus, however the most certain way to know is by getting tested.Presently in Nigeria,...
Read more

COVID-19: NCDC Releases Updated List Of State Emergency Numbers For Citizens

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has released an updated list of state emergency numbers for citizens to call if they require testing...
Read more
- Advertisement -