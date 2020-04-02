Coronavirus: Ondo State Govt Closes Borders

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Ondo State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of all its borders.

The Sunshine State shares border with Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Ogun states.

With this new development, no vehicle coming from those states will be allowed access into Ondo, the only state in the South West that has not recorded a case of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken after observing the possibility of the disease spreading into the state.

This order is scheduled to take effect from Thursday April 2nd by 6:00p.m.