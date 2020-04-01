National News

Coronavirus Patient In Oyo State Discharged After Testing Negative

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Oyo State Ministry of Health has discharged the index case of Coronavirus in the State after the patient tested Negative after several tests.

According to the State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, the patient was released after completion of treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre in Ibadan.

Also Read: Coronavirus Patient In Ekiti Discharged After Testing Negative

He went on to confirm that the index case has been released after spending six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests, which resulted in his release.

He also expressed that the index case has returned home.

