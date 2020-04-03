Trending

Coronavirus: Presidential Aide Dismisses Abba Kyari Death Rumours

By Olayemi Oladotun

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was responding to treatment.

Ahmad took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that the President’s Chief of Staff was dead.

Also Read: I Have No Idea Of Kyari’s Whereabouts: Lagos Health Commissioner

Kyari, who had recently tested positive for Coronavirus, was flown to Lagos State for treatment

Ahmad called for an end to the clamor for Kyari’s whereabouts, stressing that he was recuperating well in Lagos State.

He wrote:

Though I really don’t know who this Lola is, but someone close to her should pls tell her to leave Abba Kyari to recuperate in peace, he’s in Lagos & responding well to treatment. If it’s caring she should also use the same energy to ask the whereabouts of other #COVID19 patients

